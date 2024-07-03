Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 164 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $932,571,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,148,000 after buying an additional 590,314 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,594,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,410,000 after buying an additional 195,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 219,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,136,000 after acquiring an additional 186,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,229.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,027.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,208 shares of company stock valued at $62,514,142 in the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN opened at $1,044.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $987.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $952.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $688.52 and a 52 week high of $1,081.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

