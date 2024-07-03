Pocket Network 1-Day Volume Tops $1.04 Million (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $61.46 million and $1.04 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,683,071,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a decentralized platform connecting various blockchains to serve Web3 dApps’ data needs. It uses a cost-efficient model, supports over 50 blockchains, and employs a PoS consensus mechanism for scalability and data consistency. The POKT token, integral to the ecosystem, is used for staking nodes and accessing the Pocket Portal, offering up to 1 million free data relays per day. The network was co-founded by CEO Michael O’Rourke.”

