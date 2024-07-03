Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) Insider Edmund (Ed) Charles Frederick Shaw Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report) insider Edmund (Ed) Charles Frederick Shaw sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £12,750 ($16,126.99).
Power Metal Resources Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of Power Metal Resources stock opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.23) on Wednesday. Power Metal Resources plc has a 52-week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 25.68 ($0.32). The company has a market capitalization of £20.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1,850.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.10.
About Power Metal Resources
