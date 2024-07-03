PriceSmart (PSMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 10th. Analysts expect PriceSmart to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PriceSmart to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

PSMT stock opened at $79.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.43. PriceSmart has a fifty-two week low of $61.82 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

View Our Latest Analysis on PSMT

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $85,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $85,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,822 shares in the company, valued at $697,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $74,828.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,404.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,293. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PriceSmart

(Get Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.