Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Insider Sean Kiewiet Sells 28,501 Shares

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 28,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $147,635.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,196,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,937.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,804 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $14,020.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 7,980 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $36,628.20.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,080 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $25,552.40.

On Friday, May 24th, Sean Kiewiet sold 9,852 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $44,432.52.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 9,875 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $34,068.75.

On Monday, May 20th, Sean Kiewiet sold 21,100 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $73,428.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Sean Kiewiet sold 8,061 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $27,891.06.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sean Kiewiet sold 6,001 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $21,243.54.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,305 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $4,149.90.

Priority Technology Price Performance

Shares of Priority Technology stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Priority Technology had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $205.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 156,044 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Priority Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Priority Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Priority Technology

About Priority Technology

(Get Free Report)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.