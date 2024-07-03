Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Trading Down 0.4%

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $164.06 and last traded at $164.24. Approximately 1,137,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,553,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Finally, ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the second quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

