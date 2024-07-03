PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0662 per share on Friday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.06.
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $5.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70.
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
