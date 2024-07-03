PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Steven Pantelick Sells 1,225 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $24,377.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Steven Pantelick sold 8,876 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $210,449.96.

PubMatic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.19 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.21%. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PUBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 211,520 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in PubMatic by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PubMatic by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,711,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,914,000 after buying an additional 22,713 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

