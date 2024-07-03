Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:MS)

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s FY2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MS. HSBC boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cfra boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.30.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock opened at $99.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.86. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $161.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $521,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 33.5% in the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 333,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,251,000 after acquiring an additional 83,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 99.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 147,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 73,363 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

