QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Down 0.2% on Insider Selling

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $197.09 and last traded at $199.67. Approximately 1,529,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,287,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.03.

Specifically, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,456,475. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.13.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $223.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.62 and its 200 day moving average is $170.08.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 45.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 72.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 91.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

