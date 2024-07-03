QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $31.30 and last traded at $31.48, with a volume of 21720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Specifically, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $2,585,300.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,395,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,687,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 564,225 shares of company stock worth $20,034,011. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.07.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. Analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 1,871.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.