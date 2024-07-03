Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Gap Up to $2.98

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $3.09. Rackspace Technology shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 172,672 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on RXT shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.21 million. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rackspace Technology

In other Rackspace Technology news, insider Kellie Teal-Guess sold 61,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $130,767.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 909,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,820.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 667,329 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 757,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 30,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

