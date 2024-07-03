Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Up to $12.45

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.45, but opened at $13.15. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 80,522 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on METC shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $626.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Insider Activity at Ramaco Resources

In related news, General Counsel Evan H. Jenkins purchased 7,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,997.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 23,480 shares in the company, valued at $328,015.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 48,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Articles

