Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 0.98. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $35.08 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.86.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.10 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,541,261.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

