Refined Wealth Management Purchases 44 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Refined Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Refined Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $504.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $505.74.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.