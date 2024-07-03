Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Purchased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $21,983,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $16,120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Relx by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,349,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,842,000 after purchasing an additional 399,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $12,255,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relx in the first quarter worth about $4,401,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average is $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $46.29.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

