Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RNST. StockNews.com raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Renasant Price Performance

Shares of RNST opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79. Renasant has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Renasant had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $254.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Renasant by 13,710.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

