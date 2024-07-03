Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:RPHM opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.12. Equities analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reneo Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 414,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $637,992.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,672,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 863,684 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,795,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company's lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

