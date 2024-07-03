Requisite Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,937 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.4% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cedrus LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $486.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $456.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.32. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $487.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

