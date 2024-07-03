Reviewing Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) and Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Nutex Health has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Payoneer Global has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Nutex Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Payoneer Global shares are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of Nutex Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Payoneer Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutex Health $247.65 million 0.12 -$45.79 million ($1.06) -0.56 Payoneer Global $831.10 million 2.45 $93.33 million $0.30 18.20

This table compares Nutex Health and Payoneer Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Payoneer Global has higher revenue and earnings than Nutex Health. Nutex Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Payoneer Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nutex Health and Payoneer Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutex Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 Payoneer Global 0 0 7 0 3.00

Nutex Health currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,442.37%. Payoneer Global has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Nutex Health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than Payoneer Global.

Profitability

This table compares Nutex Health and Payoneer Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutex Health -15.85% -44.06% -9.54% Payoneer Global 13.19% 17.56% 1.71%

Summary

Payoneer Global beats Nutex Health on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health Inc. operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management. The Real Estate segment owns and owns and leases land and hospital building. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care. It also provides operational and managerial services, including management, billing, collections, human resources and recruiting, legal, accounting, and marketing. In addition, the company offers healthcare services, including emergency room care, inpatient care, and behavioral health, as well as onsite imaging, such as CT scan, X-ray, MRI, ultrasound, etc.; certified and accredited laboratories; and onsite inpatient pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services. It also offers various payment options with minimal integration required, full back-office functions, and customer support offered. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy. It serves customers, such as small and medium-sized businesses in approximately 190 countries and territories worldwide. Payoneer Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

