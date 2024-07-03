Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.92, but opened at $14.27. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 5,518,428 shares trading hands.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

