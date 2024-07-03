RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.58.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RLJ. StockNews.com lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,025,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $593,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 327.4% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 93,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 107,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

