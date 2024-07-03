RMR Wealth Builders Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,394 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.4% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.12.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $459.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $459.59.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

