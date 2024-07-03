Robert W. Baird Lowers Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $470.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $505.00 to $470.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.80% from the stock’s current price.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LULU. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $301.67 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $293.03 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $325.88 and a 200-day moving average of $405.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $1,114,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $1,503,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.