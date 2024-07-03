Robert W. Baird Raises C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $88.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHRW. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $86.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 641,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,236,000 after buying an additional 101,301 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,338,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,275,000 after buying an additional 154,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

