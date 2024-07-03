Robert W. Baird Raises Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $126.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $121.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $107.03 and a 52 week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

