Roma Green Finance Limited’s (NASDAQ:ROMA) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 8th

Roma Green Finance’s (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 8th. Roma Green Finance had issued 3,075,460 shares in its initial public offering on January 9th. The total size of the offering was $12,301,840 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Get Roma Green Finance alerts:

Roma Green Finance Price Performance

Shares of Roma Green Finance stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.65. Roma Green Finance has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roma Green Finance stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of Roma Green Finance as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Roma Green Finance

Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roma Green Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roma Green Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.