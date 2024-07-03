Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

Royal Gold has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Royal Gold has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $126.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $134.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.36.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.25.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

