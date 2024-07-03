RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Insider Kate Ringrose Sells 9,484 Shares

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) insider Kate Ringrose sold 9,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($8.87), for a total value of £66,482.84 ($84,091.63).

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Kate Ringrose bought 2,421 shares of RS Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,900.62 ($25,171.54).

Shares of RS1 opened at GBX 713.50 ($9.02) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 745.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 754.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. RS Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 551.20 ($6.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 852.60 ($10.78). The firm has a market cap of £3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,829.49, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.70 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from RS Group’s previous dividend of $8.30. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,641.03%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.87) price objective on shares of RS Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of RS Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on RS Group from GBX 925 ($11.70) to GBX 900 ($11.38) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

