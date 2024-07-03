Saxon Interests Inc. Acquires Shares of 40,347 Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 40,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 44.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

NAT stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $832.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of -0.16. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $60.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.19 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 28.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

(Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.