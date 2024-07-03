Saxon Interests Inc. Buys 23,830 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 394.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 384.3% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 405.0% during the first quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 390.2% during the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $106,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.