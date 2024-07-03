Saxon Interests Inc. Buys Shares of 12,521 Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 87,996 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 852.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 275,125 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 62.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter worth $792,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBI opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Janus International Group had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

