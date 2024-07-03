Saxon Interests Inc. Invests $177,000 in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 40,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 122.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 99,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 25,861 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $436.70 million, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 2.06. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $150.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. Analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

