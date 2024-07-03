Saxon Interests Inc. Makes New $136,000 Investment in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 73,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.