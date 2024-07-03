Saxon Interests Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Constellium alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 52,112 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Price Performance

Shares of CSTM opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15). Constellium had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Constellium

Constellium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.