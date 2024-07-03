Saxon Interests Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

