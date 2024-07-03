Saxon Interests Inc. Purchases New Shares in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 100,734 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 252,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 28,018 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,199,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $894.59 million, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $17.27.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $103.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

In other Aris Water Solutions news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $1,019,547.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,909 shares in the company, valued at $8,016,344.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aris Water Solutions news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $1,797,300.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,156,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $1,019,547.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,344.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

