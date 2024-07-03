Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Saxon Interests Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.0% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $1,750,000. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $18,409,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 26,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $486.98 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $487.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $456.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.32.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

