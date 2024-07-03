Saxon Interests Inc. Takes Position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Hudson Technologies by 417.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ HDSN opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $385.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.25. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.04 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 21.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,937.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HDSN. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HDSN

Hudson Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.