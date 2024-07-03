Saxon Interests Inc. Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

