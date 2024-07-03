Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.59.

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 297.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $35,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

