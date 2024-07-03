Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.59.
Several brokerages have commented on SLB. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Schlumberger
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 297.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $35,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Schlumberger Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.55.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Schlumberger Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schlumberger
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.