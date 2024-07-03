Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Shares Bought by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,925,000 after buying an additional 1,009,393 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 500,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 280,271 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 506,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 278,581 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,910,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 206,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 138,384 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHQ stock opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.27. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $36.31.

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

