SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 54,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $86.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.22.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.