SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,460 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,593,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 146,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $69,215,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 397.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 816,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 652,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,948.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.24%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

