SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 49,145 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 916,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 121,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,283 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $133.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.94 and a 200-day moving average of $119.04. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $133.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Barclays raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

