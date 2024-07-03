SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $18.93.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

