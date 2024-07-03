SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,889 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $3,016,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 83,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 18,592 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,218.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 300,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 277,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 43,679 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCOM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $27.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $806.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.15 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

