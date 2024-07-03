SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,684,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,999,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,779,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,064 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,592,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,420,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,490 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $76.99 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $80.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

