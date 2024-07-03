SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,533 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $726,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 6,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 620,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,664,000 after buying an additional 33,097 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.76 and a 200-day moving average of $84.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

