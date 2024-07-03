SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $400,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Intuit by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Intuit by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 27,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,964,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total transaction of $16,198,606.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total transaction of $16,198,606.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,937 shares of company stock worth $113,123,232. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 0.8 %

Intuit stock opened at $656.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $619.43 and a 200-day moving average of $628.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $444.19 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.22.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

